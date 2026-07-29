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Home / Editorials / One officer, one car: A lesson in frugality amid fuel uncertainties

One officer, one car: A lesson in frugality amid fuel uncertainties

The Tribune Editorial: The government has signalled that public office is a responsibility, not a privilege

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:17 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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THE Central government's decision to enforce a strict “one officer, one official car” policy is a small administrative reform with large symbolic value. By ending the practice of senior bureaucrats retaining multiple official vehicles while holding additional charges, the government has signalled that public office is a responsibility, not a privilege. At a time when the world remains vulnerable to energy shocks, this message could not have come at a more appropriate moment.

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The tensions in West Asia and the disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz exposed India’s dependence on imported crude oil. Although markets have stabilised for now, the episode underscored that geopolitical upheavals can swiftly translate into higher fuel prices, inflationary pressures and a heavier import bill. Every litre of petrol saved through efficient governance contributes to the nation’s energy security. Government austerity carries greater moral force than public appeals for conservation. Eliminating duplicate staff cars, unnecessary fuel expenditure, maintenance costs and driver deployment is therefore as much about restoring public trust as it is about saving money.

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Governance is often shaped by symbols that reinforce values. Administrative excess has long been associated with red beacons, sprawling bungalows and fleets of official vehicles. Successive governments have chipped away at these vestiges of privilege and this latest reform continues that welcome trend. A comprehensive review of government transport — shared vehicle pools, GPS-enabled monitoring, greater use of electric vehicles and periodic audits of fleet utilisation — can generate greater efficiencies. Public resources are finite and must be treated with the care they deserve. When governments lead by example in practising economy, they strengthen both fiscal discipline and democratic credibility.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

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