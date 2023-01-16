The bilateral trade with China reached a record $135.98 billion in 2022, driven by surging Indian imports, which went up by 21 per cent from $97.5 billion in the previous year to $118.5 billion. However, India’s exports, according to data released by the Chinese customs, fell from $28.1 billion to $17.48 billion. The trade deficit has crossed $100 billion for the first time, reaching $101.02 billion from $69.4 billion in 2021. Trade last year surpassed the record figures in 2021, which was attributed to a recovery in demand in India and increasing imports of intermediate goods as well as medical supplies. The continued, rather increasing, dependence for key goods on a hostile neighbour is a matter of concern. There is no escaping the anomaly of one-sided trade amid a prolonged border standoff.

India’s primary exports, such as iron ore, copper, aluminium and gems, are overshadowed by China’s exports of machinery, telecom equipment and electronics. Another reason for the widening trade deficit is the lack of market access Beijing allows for more competitive Indian exports such as pharmaceuticals and IT software. For the Centre, a positive aspect of an otherwise difficult situation is that the import of more intermediate goods and raw material indicates the vibrancy of the economy. The growth engine, it claims, is on the right track. As part of attempts to reduce imports and boost exports, the government has been pushing production-linked schemes. Incentives are being offered to boost local manufacturing. The change from a marginal success to a paradigm shift will require sustained commitment.

Amid a West-led push to diversify supply chains after the pandemic, India has sought to position itself as a reliable alternative to China. As a measure of its resolve, New Delhi has concluded or is in the process of negotiating free trade agreements. The latest figures, however, show that decoupling from China is easier said than done. The global manufacturing shift, so far, has been predominantly to Vietnam. For New Delhi, staying the course and bridging the trade deficit is critical.