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Home / Editorials / Online child abuse : Meta must ensure swift reporting

Online child abuse : Meta must ensure swift reporting

The Tribune Editorial: The challenge is becoming harder with artificial intelligence

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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META’s decision to report child safety cases, including child sexual abuse, directly to Indian law enforcement agencies is welcome. More significantly, the social media giant has agreed to report such cases to India’s cybercrime portal. Until now, instances of child sexual abuse material detected on its platforms were reported to the US-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The move should shorten the distance between detection and investigation. But it is only a first step. The timing is important. Meta is under heightened scrutiny in India over the alleged circulation and promotion of child sexual abuse material, including through paid advertisements. That raises uncomfortable questions about the effectiveness of its content-moderation and advertising systems. Platforms possess sophisticated technology to identify users, target advertisements and protect commercial interests. Child safety deserves at least the same technological investment.

India already has a strong legal framework. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act mandates reporting of sexual offences against children. The issue, therefore, is not merely whether platforms will report. It is whether they will detect suspected abuse promptly, preserve digital evidence and provide investigators the information needed to identify offenders.

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The challenge is becoming harder with artificial intelligence. Manipulated or AI-generated sexual imagery involving minors can be created and circulated at speed, potentially using photographs of real children. Content moderation that relies on yesterday’s tools cannot adequately confront tomorrow’s threats. The government must ensure that Meta’s undertaking translates into measurable compliance. Reports should reach the appropriate authorities quickly; evidence and metadata must be preserved; victims’ privacy must be protected; and failures should attract meaningful consequences. The digital world has given technology companies unprecedented reach and power. That power must come with an equally clear duty of care.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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