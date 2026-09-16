Online child abuse : Meta must ensure swift reporting

META’s decision to report child safety cases, including child sexual abuse, directly to Indian law enforcement agencies is welcome. More significantly, the social media giant has agreed to report such cases to India’s cybercrime portal. Until now, instances of child sexual abuse material detected on its platforms were reported to the US-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The move should shorten the distance between detection and investigation. But it is only a first step. The timing is important. Meta is under heightened scrutiny in India over the alleged circulation and promotion of child sexual abuse material, including through paid advertisements. That raises uncomfortable questions about the effectiveness of its content-moderation and advertising systems. Platforms possess sophisticated technology to identify users, target advertisements and protect commercial interests. Child safety deserves at least the same technological investment.

India already has a strong legal framework. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act mandates reporting of sexual offences against children. The issue, therefore, is not merely whether platforms will report. It is whether they will detect suspected abuse promptly, preserve digital evidence and provide investigators the information needed to identify offenders.

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The challenge is becoming harder with artificial intelligence. Manipulated or AI-generated sexual imagery involving minors can be created and circulated at speed, potentially using photographs of real children. Content moderation that relies on yesterday’s tools cannot adequately confront tomorrow’s threats. The government must ensure that Meta’s undertaking translates into measurable compliance. Reports should reach the appropriate authorities quickly; evidence and metadata must be preserved; victims’ privacy must be protected; and failures should attract meaningful consequences. The digital world has given technology companies unprecedented reach and power. That power must come with an equally clear duty of care.