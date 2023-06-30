Organic initiatives

THE Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved a package of schemes for farmers with a total outlay of Rs 3.7 lakh crore. According to the Union government, the schemes are aimed at boosting farmers’ income, strengthening natural/organic farming, restoring soil health and ensuring food security. The focus is on promoting sustainable agriculture for the ‘overall well-being and economic betterment of farmers’. The PM-PRANAM (Programme for Restoration, Awareness generation, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother earth) will incentivise states to promote alternative fertilisers and a balanced use of chemical fertilisers. The bulk of the package has been earmarked for urea subsidy for three years (2022-23 to 2024-25).

Excessive use of chemical fertilisers has taken its toll on soil fertility, particularly in ‘food bowl’ states such as Punjab, where wheat production has dropped in recent years. The per-acre wheat productivity in the state has declined concurrently. The Market Development Assistance scheme, under which a subsidy of Rs 1,500 per metric tonne will be provided to support marketing of organic fertilisers, is a step in the right direction. It’s a challenge for the Centre and the states to make natural/organic farming remunerative for the farmers. Organic substitutes for chemical fertilisers need to be viable in terms of accessibility, affordability and efficacy. Indigenous production ought to be stepped up to ensure self-sufficiency in fertiliser supply and stability in prices.

Extreme weather events and price fluctuations render farmers vulnerable, no matter whether there is a glut or a crop failure in conventional farming. Farmers often don’t get a fair price for their produce, even when there is an MSP regime for major crops. The risk is even higher in the case of organic products, which require separate infrastructure for storage and maintaining quality standards. Greater support from the government can spur the farming community to go the eco-friendly way.