DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Editorials / OTT crackdown

OTT crackdown

The tightrope of free speech in digital India
article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 02:51 AM Feb 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has reignited debates on free speech, online regulation and state intervention in digital content. Allahbadia’s remarks on India’s Got Latent sparked widespread outrage, leading to multiple FIRs and a Supreme Court rebuke. The court’s sharp condemnation of his words, along with a gag order restricting his content creation, signals a broader shift in India’s approach to digital expression. The government has swiftly responded by tightening regulatory oversight of OTT and social media platforms. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed platforms to enforce age-based content classification and comply with IT Rules, 2021. While ensuring content moderation is crucial, the larger concern remains — where does one draw the line between regulation and censorship?

India’s obscenity laws, drawn from colonial-era morality, have often been invoked selectively, raising fears of arbitrary enforcement. The Supreme Court’s intervention, reminiscent of its 2015 Shreya Singhal judgment that struck down draconian online speech laws, appears contradictory. A blanket gag order on Allahbadia, even if his comments were distasteful, risks setting a precedent where courts act as moral arbiters rather than defenders of free speech.

The episode also exposes the evolving relationship between the state, judiciary and digital media. Content creators, previously celebrated for their influence, now find themselves scrutinised under vague legal frameworks. The response to Allahbadia’s case suggests a growing state inclination towards regulating not just harmful content but also controversial or offensive speech. While content moderation is essential in a digital ecosystem flooded with unfiltered material, regulation must be clear, consistent and mindful of constitutional freedoms. Otherwise, today’s outrage-driven crackdown may pave the way for tomorrow’s suppression of dissent.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper