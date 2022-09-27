Outrage in Uttarakhand

What explains the massive outrage over the alleged murder of a 19-year-old receptionist, Ankita Bhandari, who worked at a resort in Uttarakhand? It’s the horrific nature of the crime, without a doubt, but the anger is also directed at the political leadership. In the public eye, the main accused, Pulkit Arya, is not just the son of a leader of the party that rules the state. He represents the powerful elite that enjoys impunity, totally unmindful of the consequences of its wrongdoing. One that sets its own rules and gets away with it. Not this time, the protesting crowds decided. Sensing the volatile mood, the BJP has been quick to take tough action, expelling Pulkit’s father and brother from the party. That is the politically correct thing to do. It may not be enough.

For the special investigation team, a key component of the probe is to look into allegations that the teenager was being forced to offer ‘special services’ to guests, and underwent trauma for resisting the pressure. The case puts the spotlight on the proliferation of illegal and unregulated properties in the hill state that offer stay and a whole range of ‘services’. Any unauthorised construction, misuse of the premises or instances of trafficking cannot take place without the complicity of the authorities. Without the stamp of approval of the political leadership, to be more precise. An expulsion or two, therefore, may not be enough. Not unless the elite changes its rules of conduct.

Uttarakhand has given a free pass, of late, in the name of travel and tourism, and seems to be in a tearing hurry to embrace ‘development’. A flurry of construction activity, cutting down of hills and an influx of outsiders are bound to result in unforeseen consequences for the fragile ecology and the way of life. Informed choices had been made decades back to impose strict restrictions on what would not be allowed. It would make sense to take a pause and reflect on what’s best for Uttarakhand.