Oz tightens entry

AFTER Britain and Canada, Australia has recast its policy as immigration is touching record levels, increasing the pressure on housing and infrastructure. It plans to halve the migrant intake over two years to overhaul what the Anthony Albanese government claims is a broken system. The migration numbers, the Prime Minister has said, need to be wound back to a sustainable level. Visa rules are to be tightened for students and low-skilled workers, while pathways for the highly-skilled ones are being made easier. Students would need to secure higher scores in English tests, besides greater scrutiny in case of a second visa application aimed at prolonging their stay. Many of the 6.5 lakh foreign students are on their second visa. The new policy aims to curb visa-hopping or jumping from one migration claim to another to extend stay while doing unskilled work.

Earlier this month, Britain announced a reduction in the number of migrants arriving by legal routes by raising the minimum salary they must earn in a skilled job by one-third. The move was attributed to the pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to tackle record net migration. The majority of the immigration cases now are of non-European Union nationals. Those coming to study make up the biggest number. More students are staying for a longer time and moving on to work visas. A rethink is unlikely despite concerns that the measures would be counterproductive for the private sector and the state-run health service. Only last week, Canada made it tougher for prospective migrants eyeing an entry through the study permit.

Students and especially low-skilled job aspirants from India are bound to be affected by the changes. Sensex crossing the 70,000-mark may be a reason to cheer, but it cannot hide the desperation among the youth to go abroad for better prospects.

#Australia #Canada #England