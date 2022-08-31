Pak outreach

Flood-hit Pakistan, which has secured a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund, seems keen to import vegetables and other edible items from India in a bid to contain the surge in prices of essentials. This overture amid adversity has raised hopes for the resumption of trade between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. With PM Modi striking a compassionate note by expressing grief over the devastation caused by the floods and hoping for early restoration of normalcy, one can sense a thaw in the frosty bilateral ties.

The disaster has claimed more than 1,000 lives and displaced crores of people so far, besides worsening Pakistan’s economic crisis. International assistance holds the key to expediting and streamlining relief and rehabilitation efforts; India has a significant role to play in this direction. However, Islamabad’s prolonged failure to take verifiable action against the perpetrators of cross-border terrorism should prompt New Delhi to think long and hard before taking a call on restarting trade. India has repeatedly made it clear that normal relations are not possible as long as Pakistan keeps aiding or abetting terror emanating from its soil.

India told the UN Security Council on Monday that ‘linkages between proscribed outfits such as Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed and provocative statements by other terror groups pose a direct threat to the region’s peace and stability’. There was a Jaish link to the recent suicide attack on an Army camp in Rajouri which claimed the lives of five soldiers. Another stumbling block is Pakistan’s incessant rant on Kashmir. Such rabble-rousing is certainly not conducive to a stable and sustainable economic relationship. Islamabad must take a firm and unequivocal stand on terrorism to reduce the trust deficit with India. Confidence-building measures are urgently required to bring cross-border trade back on track. Pakistan must act responsibly and pragmatically to avoid Sri Lanka’s fate on the economic front. India is well placed in geopolitical terms to help out Pakistan, but the latter has a lot to do in order to regain credibility in the subcontinent and beyond.