Pak spy ring : Wake-up call for armed forces, intel agencies

A Pakistan-sponsored espionage network that was targeting the Indian Navy’s Eastern Naval Command has been busted, but the audacity of its operations has set alarm bells ringing across the country. It is apparent that national security is at risk not only from sophisticated technology but also human frailty. Operation Firewall-2026, led by the Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence Cell in coordination with the Naval Intelligence, anti-terrorism squads and police forces of 10 states, has reportedly identified 18 suspects, including 13 naval personnel.

The modus operandi was tailor-made for the digital age. Pakistani intelligence operatives allegedly used fake identities, posing as women on Facebook and subsequently shifting conversations to WhatsApp. After gaining trust through personal conversations, romantic overtures, video calls and financial inducements, the handlers sought information about naval ships, submarines, commanders and sensitive installations. The reported use of Indian SIM cards, stolen or shared WhatsApp activation OTPs and cryptocurrency payments points to a well-oiled module.

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In 2019, Operation Dolphin’s Nose exposed a similar Pakistan-linked spy racket that had the Eastern Naval Command on its radar. The recurrence suggests that counter-intelligence cannot end with arrests. It must also address why trained personnel remain susceptible to honey traps and financial allurements. Digital surveillance, intelligence-sharing, coordinated multi-state operations and forensic examination of seized devices appear to have helped investigators identify the network and reconstruct its communication and financial links. But technology alone cannot provide the final defence. The armed forces must strengthen cybersecurity discipline and mechanisms for reporting suspicious online approaches without fear or stigma. National security depends not only on guarding bases and networks, but also on recognising that the first breach may begin with a seemingly harmless conversation or a request for friendship.