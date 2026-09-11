Paneer economics : Cheap substitutes, costly deception

THE synthetic paneer trail in Delhi is more than another story of food adulteration. It exposes a larger weakness in India's food-safety system: the widening gap between what a product costs, what it is made of and what consumers are told they are buying. There is a powerful economic reason for the spread of analogue paneer. Made with non-dairy ingredients such as vegetable fats, starches, plant proteins and additives, it can be substantially cheaper than genuine milk paneer. Industry estimates suggest the price difference can approach 40-50%. When restaurants, caterers and other food businesses operate on tight margins, the incentive to substitute an expensive ingredient with a cheaper one is obvious.

That does not make every analogue product inherently unsafe. The central problem is deception. If a non-dairy substitute is clearly identified as an analogue, consumers can make an informed choice. But passing it off as paneer deprives them of that choice and potentially of the nutritional value they expect from a dairy product. The restaurant is the crucial weak link. Once an analogue enters a commercial kitchen and is cooked into a dish, the consumer has virtually no means of establishing its origin. The FSSAI has specifically directed food-service establishments to ensure that cheese analogues are not used in paneer-based dishes without proper disclosure.

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Several states have acted against analogue paneer; Punjab has imposed a one-year prohibition on its manufacture, storage, transport, distribution and sale when marketed as paneer. But raids and bans alone will not solve the problem. Regulators must target the economics that encourage substitution, strengthen testing and traceability, and make restaurants accountable for the ingredients they buy and serve. The consumer deserves disclosure on the type of paneer served.