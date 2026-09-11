DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Editorials / Paneer economics : Cheap substitutes, costly deception

Paneer economics : Cheap substitutes, costly deception

The Tribune Editorial: Passing off an analogue as paneer deprives people of choice and potentially of the nutritional value they expect from a dairy product.

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 01:13 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock photo
Advertisement

THE synthetic paneer trail in Delhi is more than another story of food adulteration. It exposes a larger weakness in India's food-safety system: the widening gap between what a product costs, what it is made of and what consumers are told they are buying. There is a powerful economic reason for the spread of analogue paneer. Made with non-dairy ingredients such as vegetable fats, starches, plant proteins and additives, it can be substantially cheaper than genuine milk paneer. Industry estimates suggest the price difference can approach 40-50%. When restaurants, caterers and other food businesses operate on tight margins, the incentive to substitute an expensive ingredient with a cheaper one is obvious.

That does not make every analogue product inherently unsafe. The central problem is deception. If a non-dairy substitute is clearly identified as an analogue, consumers can make an informed choice. But passing it off as paneer deprives them of that choice and potentially of the nutritional value they expect from a dairy product. The restaurant is the crucial weak link. Once an analogue enters a commercial kitchen and is cooked into a dish, the consumer has virtually no means of establishing its origin. The FSSAI has specifically directed food-service establishments to ensure that cheese analogues are not used in paneer-based dishes without proper disclosure.

Advertisement

Several states have acted against analogue paneer; Punjab has imposed a one-year prohibition on its manufacture, storage, transport, distribution and sale when marketed as paneer. But raids and bans alone will not solve the problem. Regulators must target the economics that encourage substitution, strengthen testing and traceability, and make restaurants accountable for the ingredients they buy and serve. The consumer deserves disclosure on the type of paneer served.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts