Paper leak allegations in Punjab expose fault lines

THE decision to ask the Vigilance Bureau to probe allegations of a paper leak in a recent Punjab government recruitment exam in which five toppers hailed from Bathinda is welcome, especially at a time when employment opportunities are scarce and competition is fierce. The red flags were hard to ignore. Five of the highest scorers in a Group-B examination came from the same district, many of them closely related, with near-perfect scores in an exam taken by nearly one lakh candidates. Complaints pointing to possible lapses in question paper handling compelled the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board to act. No guilt has been established, and the probe must be allowed to run its course. Yet the unease surrounding the episode is undeniable.

That unease is rooted in Punjab’s deepening unemployment crisis. With agriculture no longer absorbing surplus labour and private industry failing to expand at scale, government jobs have become the last secure refuge for many young Punjabis. Youth unemployment remains well above the national average, turning every recruitment notification into a high-stakes contest. Compounding the problem is the nature of public recruitment itself. Government jobs are advertised after long, unpredictable gaps and when notifications finally appear, the number of posts is small. Entire cohorts compete together. Many candidates cross the upper age limit while waiting and become ineligible not due to lack of merit, but administrative delay.

In such a landscape, even the perception of unfairness is corrosive. Allegations of paper leaks deepen cynicism and erode confidence in institutions meant to uphold merit. Investigations are essential, but they address only the symptom. The deeper cure lies in predictable recruitment calendars and sustained job creation beyond government employment. Until Punjab widens the funnel of opportunity, suspicion will persist and trust will remain the first casualty.