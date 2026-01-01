DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Editorials / Paper leak allegations in Punjab expose fault lines

Paper leak allegations in Punjab expose fault lines

The Tribune Editorial: Complaints pointing to possible lapses in question paper handling compelled the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board to act

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 02:16 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
representational photo. iStock
Advertisement

THE decision to ask the Vigilance Bureau to probe allegations of a paper leak in a recent Punjab government recruitment exam in which five toppers hailed from Bathinda is welcome, especially at a time when employment opportunities are scarce and competition is fierce. The red flags were hard to ignore. Five of the highest scorers in a Group-B examination came from the same district, many of them closely related, with near-perfect scores in an exam taken by nearly one lakh candidates. Complaints pointing to possible lapses in question paper handling compelled the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board to act. No guilt has been established, and the probe must be allowed to run its course. Yet the unease surrounding the episode is undeniable.

Advertisement

That unease is rooted in Punjab’s deepening unemployment crisis. With agriculture no longer absorbing surplus labour and private industry failing to expand at scale, government jobs have become the last secure refuge for many young Punjabis. Youth unemployment remains well above the national average, turning every recruitment notification into a high-stakes contest. Compounding the problem is the nature of public recruitment itself. Government jobs are advertised after long, unpredictable gaps and when notifications finally appear, the number of posts is small. Entire cohorts compete together. Many candidates cross the upper age limit while waiting and become ineligible not due to lack of merit, but administrative delay.

Advertisement

In such a landscape, even the perception of unfairness is corrosive. Allegations of paper leaks deepen cynicism and erode confidence in institutions meant to uphold merit. Investigations are essential, but they address only the symptom. The deeper cure lies in predictable recruitment calendars and sustained job creation beyond government employment. Until Punjab widens the funnel of opportunity, suspicion will persist and trust will remain the first casualty.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts