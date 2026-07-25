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Home / Editorials / Paper leak law : Reforming the exam system is the real test

Paper leak law : Reforming the exam system is the real test

The Tribune Editorial : Speedy justice is welcome, but deeper systemic reforms are a must to restore public confidence

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:13 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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AMID nationwide protests against the rot plaguing the examination system, the Union Cabinet has approved a draft Bill proposing stricter punishment for paper leaks. The proposed legislation will amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which was enforced weeks after the NEET paper leak was detected in June that year. Despite its fairly stringent provisions — three to five years’ imprisonment for individuals, and five to 10 years’ jail term and a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore for those involved in the organised crime of cheating and paper leaks — the Act has failed to act as a deterrent. This year’s NEET fiasco and the consequent public outrage on a massive scale have roused the government to tighten the law. The all-important question arises: can stricter legislation alone clean up the mess?

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The draft Bill includes a fast-track court provision, which was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation. Speedy justice is welcome, but deeper systemic reforms are a must to restore public confidence. Paper leaks are much more than acts of cheating; they are a betrayal of millions of students who give it their all — time, money, effort — in the hope of securing a fair opportunity. When question papers of centralised entrance exams are leaked, it weakens trust in premier institutions and creates a perception that success can be purchased rather than earned.

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Gangs that exploit examinees for financial gain must be dealt with under a zero-tolerance policy. Coordinated investigations involving Central and state agencies, efficient use of technology and a robust legal framework can help dismantle these networks. Strengthening the National Testing Agency, improving digital security and creating an independent auditing mechanism are equally essential. Stronger laws and fast-track courts may serve to punish or deter offenders, but only long-term reforms can eradicate the deep-rooted malaise.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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