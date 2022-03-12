Paragliding paused

The Kangra administration has finally sprung into action after Tuesday’s paragliding accident at Bir-Billing that claimed the lives of a paraglider and a helper. This mishap came months after last November’s fatal crash in which a glider had died. The administration has banned paragliding activities till all operators and pilots are trained and registered and safety measures are put in place. This action has been long due, given the alarming number of gliders smashing into the Dhauladhars. In the five years before the lockdown, Kangra and adjoining Mandi saw more than 30 gliders go down after taking off from Billing, killing 10 persons, including foreigners. The Himachal Pradesh Government should take note of the spate of tragedies and extend this conditional pause statewide.

Himachal is the country’s paragliding capital and Bir-Billing has a pride of place on the world map of adventure sport, with thousands of enthusiasts converging on the village every season. Not surprisingly, this has given rise to the mushrooming of incompetent operators looking to cash in on this lucrative sport and giving short shrift to protective shields. Such hazardous enterprises are a blot on the state. Any activity violating the law, including the HP Aero Sports Rules, 2004, is potentially fatal and must be grounded.

It is incomprehensible why the authorities have a lackadaisical attitude. Every accident triggers a clamour from the locals, saying that safe flying be ensured. The authorities too have time and again assured of regulating the sport with periodical checks on the adherence to norms pertaining to technical and weather monitors, safety harnesses and other equipment, certified pilots, adequate takeoff and landing zones etc. Last month, there was talk of a mobile phone app being made for the paragliders’ convenience and enabling the authorities to monitor paragliding. These intentions must translate on the ground quickly. For, riding on them are tourist and economic implications of this thrilling commercial exploit for HP.