Partners turn killers

REMINISCENT of the blood-curdling case of Shraddha Walkar, who was murdered, and her body dismembered and thrown in the forest near Delhi by her boyfriend, the horrifying murders of two women by their respective live-in partners have been reported. Sahil Gehlot allegedly killed his girlfriend Nikki Yadav and stored her body in his eatery’s fridge in Delhi following an argument between them over his intention to marry another woman chosen by his family. Worse, after committing the cold-blooded act, he nonchalantly went on to marry the other unsuspecting woman. In the other shocking incident, Mumbai resident Hardik Shah, living off the earnings of his girlfriend Megha, a nurse, killed her purportedly in a fit of rage and dumped her body in the bed-box. He was caught fleeing the spot after selling some household items.

These chilling cases reaffirm that our families and society have failed to ingrain respect for women and their agency and choices while raising our children. Rather, through actions and words, what gets entrenched in the impressionable boys’ minds are misogynistic and patriarchal tendencies, which are manifested at the slightest pretext or provocation and trigger abusive reactions, be it a slap or a more violent attack on their women. NCRB surveys over the years reveal that most of the times, the women are subjected to crime from a family member or acquaintance. And, unfortunately, the incidence of gender crime has only increased despite the enactment of more stringent rules to deter it.

It is imperative that the accused be tried quickly and punished. However, unless it is complemented with efforts — in both homes and educational institutions — to change people’s mindset towards respect for girls and defer to the changing norms of living, there will always be somebody’s daughter or sister suffering domestic abuse. With the increasing prevalence of live-in relationships, which even our courts have recognised, if the family units also become more accepting of the relationship commitments of their children, the chances of things deteriorating to such fatally ugly ends will decrease. Let Nikki and Megha be the last victims to be counted along with Shraddha Walkar.