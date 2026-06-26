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Home / Editorials / Passport row : Clear framework needed to establish citizenship

Passport row : Clear framework needed to establish citizenship

The Tribune Editorial: The debate should move beyond whether a passport proves citizenship

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:13 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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THE clarification by the Ministry of External Affairs that a passport is not conclusive proof of Indian citizenship has raised more questions than it was intended to answer. While Opposition leaders have slammed the rationale, the government insists that this is neither a new policy nor a recent interpretation. According to the Passport Act, 1967, a passport can also be issued to non-citizens in special cases, while judicial verdicts have affirmed that it is primarily a travel document. However, the issue goes beyond legal technicalities. A passport is one of the most rigorously verified documents issued by the government. It requires extensive documentation, identity checks and police verification. Therefore, the assertion that it cannot conclusively establish citizenship appears anomalous. The disconnect lies in the distinction between evidence of citizenship and its absolute proof.

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Indian law does not have any provision for a universally recognised citizenship certificate. Citizenship may be acquired through birth, descent, registration, naturalisation or incorporation of territory under the Citizenship Act, 1955. Consequently, citizenship is often established through a combination of records rather than a single document. A passport, voter ID, Aadhaar card, PAN card, or birth certificate may each support a citizenship claim, but none is legally unassailable in every circumstance.

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The controversy comes amid the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and citizenship verification exercises. The question arises: what document ultimately proves citizenship? The government’s answer is that citizenship is determined by law and supporting evidence, not by possession of any one document. However, this stand poses a policy challenge. In a democracy, citizenship is the foundation of voting rights, constitutional protections and political participation. Reliance on a patchwork of documents can leave citizens uncertain about their status. The debate should move beyond whether a passport proves citizenship and focus instead on the need for a clear, transparent framework to establish an individual’s status as a citizen.

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