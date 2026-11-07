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Home / Editorials / Patient safety : Prioritise reliability of medical devices

Patient safety : Prioritise reliability of medical devices

The Tribune Editorial: Allegations of hospitals charging patients for new devices while reusing old ones warrant an in-depth investigation.

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:14 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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INDIA’s growing medical technology sector promises better healthcare and improved access to vital devices such as ventilators, blood pressure monitors and coronary stents. Yet, a disturbing rise in serious adverse events involving medical devices raises an urgent question: is patient safety receiving the attention it deserves? As per data disclosed by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) following a Central Information Commission order, over 9,300 serious adverse events involving medical devices have occurred since 2020. Annual reported cases increased nearly three-fold from 808 in 2020 to 2,176 in 2025. What’s no less concerning is the IPC’s refusal to disclose manufacturers’ names and device-specific details, citing commercial confidentiality concerns. While every reported incident may not establish manufacturer liability, withholding information undermines transparency and accountability. Patients need to know whether particular products are repeatedly associated with safety concerns.

The issue becomes more pressing in the light of the Directorate General of Health Services’ recent directive prohibiting the unauthorised reuse of single-use medical devices. Reprocessing such products can increase infection risks, compromise performance and lead to device failure. Hospitals must therefore follow manufacturers’ instructions. Also, allegations of hospitals charging patients for new devices while reusing old ones warrant an in-depth investigation.

The Health Ministry’s proposal to expand authorised import gateways for drugs and medical devices could improve logistics, reduce transportation costs and facilitate timely supplies. However, faster imports and easier clearances must go hand in hand with rigorous quality checks, traceability and post-market surveillance. India needs neither secrecy nor regulatory shortcuts in healthcare. Regulators must investigate complaints promptly, strengthen monitoring and hold hospitals as well as manufacturers accountable when violations are established. There should be no compromise on the safety and reliability of any medical device used on a patient.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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