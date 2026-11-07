Patient safety : Prioritise reliability of medical devices

INDIA’s growing medical technology sector promises better healthcare and improved access to vital devices such as ventilators, blood pressure monitors and coronary stents. Yet, a disturbing rise in serious adverse events involving medical devices raises an urgent question: is patient safety receiving the attention it deserves? As per data disclosed by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) following a Central Information Commission order, over 9,300 serious adverse events involving medical devices have occurred since 2020. Annual reported cases increased nearly three-fold from 808 in 2020 to 2,176 in 2025. What’s no less concerning is the IPC’s refusal to disclose manufacturers’ names and device-specific details, citing commercial confidentiality concerns. While every reported incident may not establish manufacturer liability, withholding information undermines transparency and accountability. Patients need to know whether particular products are repeatedly associated with safety concerns.

The issue becomes more pressing in the light of the Directorate General of Health Services’ recent directive prohibiting the unauthorised reuse of single-use medical devices. Reprocessing such products can increase infection risks, compromise performance and lead to device failure. Hospitals must therefore follow manufacturers’ instructions. Also, allegations of hospitals charging patients for new devices while reusing old ones warrant an in-depth investigation.

The Health Ministry’s proposal to expand authorised import gateways for drugs and medical devices could improve logistics, reduce transportation costs and facilitate timely supplies. However, faster imports and easier clearances must go hand in hand with rigorous quality checks, traceability and post-market surveillance. India needs neither secrecy nor regulatory shortcuts in healthcare. Regulators must investigate complaints promptly, strengthen monitoring and hold hospitals as well as manufacturers accountable when violations are established. There should be no compromise on the safety and reliability of any medical device used on a patient.