Paying for news

THE new draft legislation that seeks to make Big Tech pay news publishers for the content they funnel into their platforms merits serious consideration. A fair split of revenue among the creators of news content and the aggregators has already been initiated in several countries. In Australia, Facebook and Google are required to negotiate a fee with media organisations to host their content. Last year, the law brought $140 million in fresh revenue to the Australian news industry, providing much-needed resources to invest in quality journalism and credible content. The draft Digital India Bill, which will be released for public consultations this month, imparts negotiating leverage to news publishers as it addresses the imbalance of dynamics between content creation and its monetisation.

Advertising is the financial backbone of the news industry, but publishers have seen their share shrink in the digital space as social media companies are gaining a much larger chunk without creating any original content. There is no denying that both the tech giants and publishers need each other. Social media has emerged as an essential platform for news distribution. That said, what’s being contested is that the tech giants end up grabbing the largest chunk of revenue, leaving no agency to original content creators, who cannot even quote their own rates for their digital space sold by Big Tech.

Nearly 85 crore people in India are connected to the Internet. By 2025, the number is expected to grow to 120 crore. Online safety is a key element of the draft Bill. It seeks to address issues such as child sexual abuse material, incitement to religious hatred, patent violation and misinformation on social media platforms. The legislation will give the government legal teeth to hold platforms accountable for hosting such content. Also on the agenda is the regulation of artificial intelligence. Protection of the digital citizen, as the minister rightly put it, has to be the foremost priority.