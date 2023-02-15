PFI-IS terror links

MONTHS after the Centre banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act following nationwide raids and arrests, the threat posed by this group’s links with global terrorist groups continues to loom large. The Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), an affiliate of the Islamic State, has urged PFI cadres to join the global terror outfit under its ‘black flag’. The ISKP has made the appeal through its English-language mouthpiece in an inflammatory article titled ‘Crackdown on Popular Front of India: Lessons for Indian Muslims’. The four-page article alleges that police excesses against the PFI in India are aimed at victimising Muslims.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said last year that some PFI members had joined the Islamic State and taken part in terror activities in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Also worrisome for India and its neighbourhood is a recent UN report, which mentions that the ISKP has threatened to carry out terror attacks on the embassies of India, Iran and China in Afghanistan in a bid to undermine the relationship between the ruling Taliban and UN member states in Central and South Asia. New Delhi needs to exert pressure on Kabul to take decisive action against terror groups that are using Afghan soil to foment trouble in the region. Despite repeated assurances, the Taliban have not done enough to gain the trust of the international community about their commitment to crushing homegrown terrorism.

Even as it is imperative for India to prevent the PFI from regrouping or transforming itself into another entity, the group’s overground political wing, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), cannot be given free rein. The twin tasks of radicalisation and promoting religious bigotry are being conducted without any let-up with the intent of disturbing peace in the country. With the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad claiming in a recent charge sheet that the PFI wanted to establish Islamic rule in India by 2047 and was getting funds from some Islamic countries, there is no room for complacency. Central and state agencies should closely monitor the SDPI’s activities to build an airtight case.