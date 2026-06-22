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Home / Editorials / Pharma ban

Pharma ban

Govt move signals regulatory recalibration

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Editorial
Updated At : 02:35 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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THE government’s decision to ban 16 fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs is in line with its efforts to clean up India’s pharmaceutical ecosystem. The move reflects a simple but often neglected principle in medicine: more is not always better. Fixed-dose combinations — drugs that mix two or more active ingredients in a single pill or formulation — are widely used across the country. However, many of them have proliferated without adequate scientific validation, driven more by market incentives than medical necessity. The government’s conclusion that the banned FDCs “lack therapeutic justification” lays bare a stark reality: not all easily available medicines are necessarily rational or safe.

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The strict measure follows Supreme Court-directed reviews and expert committee assessments under the Drugs Technical Advisory Board. India has previously banned hundreds of irrational FDCs, yet their continued circulation — often when enforcement is fragmented — has exposed persistent gaps between regulation and implementation. The inclusion of antibiotic-based combinations on the ban list is particularly important. In the era of rising antimicrobial resistance, irrational antibiotic use is not just a regulatory concern but also a public health threat with global consequences. Similarly, banning dermatological and analgesic combinations that lack evidence-based justification signals a shift towards evidence-based prescribing norms. Whether this approach percolates down to prescribing doctors and pharmacies is the real test.

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The tightening of rules on cough syrups and over-the-counter liquid medicines further indicates a wider regulatory recalibration. Together, these measures are aimed at reducing unsupervised access and enforcing prescription discipline. If the ban is implemented rigorously, it can strengthen rational drug use in India. If not, it would be added to the list of well-intentioned but unevenly enforced pharma reforms.

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