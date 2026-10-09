Pharma freebies : Panel should prioritise patients’ interests

THE Supreme Court has directed the Centre to constitute an expert committee with a view to curbing unethical pharmaceutical marketing. This is a welcome step towards plugging a regulatory gap. When inducements influence prescriptions, the consequences affect patients and the cost of healthcare. The petition before the Court has highlighted allegations of pharma companies offering doctors expensive gifts, foreign trips and other benefits to promote particular medicines. Such practices can distort clinical judgment and encourage over-prescription. Moreover, the patient is usually unable to assess whether a medicine is necessary or whether a cheaper alternative exists.

The Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices, 2024, prohibits gifts, travel facilities, hospitality and monetary grants to doctors and spells out mechanisms such as an ethics committee, expenditure disclosures and an apex panel to address complaints. Yet the Centre’s submissions have acknowledged the overarching question: should pharma firms be subjected to a statutory regime? The track record suggests that voluntary compliance may not be enough. The apex panel has received only a handful of complaints. This does not by itself prove that unethical practices are rare. Other factors could also be at play, such as under-reporting, weak enforcement or reluctance to confront powerful commercial lobbies.

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Previous attempts to provide statutory backing through the Essential Commodities Act or the Drugs and Cosmetics Act raised questions of jurisdiction and legal validity. The proposed committee must therefore avoid another exercise in bureaucratic delay. It should examine international models, conflict of interest, disclosure requirements, penalties, independent investigation and the role of medical regulators. The government must come up with a clear legislative roadmap, including whether a new law is necessary. Patients should not have to bear the hidden cost of marketing campaigns disguised as professional persuasion.