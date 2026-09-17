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Home / Editorials / Pilot well-being : Aviation sector must not overlook fatigue risks

Pilot well-being : Aviation sector must not overlook fatigue risks

The Tribune Editorial: The answer lies in better regulation, not a choice between safety and efficiency

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:11 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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IT’s a matter of concern for the entire aviation sector that six Indian airline pilots have died since November 2023. The Federation of Indian Pilots’ latest appeal to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for an end to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) exemptions and a comprehensive fatigue risk management system deserves serious consideration. There is, importantly, no established evidence that fatigue caused any of these deaths, which involved cardiac arrest or other circumstances that remain under investigation. But the absence of a proven causal link is not a reason to dismiss the federation’s concerns.

Modern aviation safety cannot be reduced to counting hours on a roster. Consecutive duties, night operations, circadian disruption, workload and recovery periods can all influence alertness. FDTL rules are a critical safety net, but they cannot by themselves address every fatigue risk. The debate over the revised FDTL regime has acquired greater urgency in recent months. In July, IndiGo argued that tighter restrictions on night flying and longer mandatory rest periods had reduced cockpit productivity and increased costs. These concerns should be examined against evidence and international benchmarks, but not allowed to override safety considerations.

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The answer lies in better regulation, not a choice between safety and efficiency. A robust national system should complement prescriptive duty limits by examining fatigue exposure across airlines. It’s also important to create a genuinely non-punitive reporting culture. Pilots must be able to report fatigue without fearing roster penalties or career consequences. India’s aviation sector is expanding rapidly. This growth makes resilient safety systems all the more significant. Fatigue rules must be applied consistently and transparently enough to protect both pilots and passengers.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

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