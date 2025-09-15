DT
PM in Manipur: Sustained efforts a must

PM in Manipur: Sustained efforts a must

The Tribune Editorial: A major stumbling block is the persistent trust gap between Kukis, who live largely in the hills, and the valley-based Meiteis.
Editorial
Updated At : 02:51 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
LONG overdue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur was an attempt to bridge the trust deficit between the Centre and the people of the strife-torn state. He vowed to transform Manipur into a “symbol of peace and prosperity” — a challenging task that will test his government's resolve. Even though the ethnic violence that broke out nearly two-and-a-half years ago has abated in recent months, especially after the imposition of President’s rule in February, there is no room for complacency. The Centre must pull out all the stops to bring back normalcy and long-term peace.

A major stumbling block is the persistent trust gap between Kukis, who live largely in the hills, and the valley-based Meiteis. The government needs to do a difficult balancing act so that the concerns and grievances of both communities are addressed. The Meiteis are seeking Scheduled Tribe status, an issue that has sparked insecurity and unrest within the Kuki-Zo people. A group of Kuki-Zo MLAs, including seven from the BJP, has claimed that the two sides can “live in peace only as good neighbours, but never under the same roof again”. They have even gone to the extent of demanding a separate union territory with legislature for non-Meitei communities. This underscores the deep schism that has ravaged Manipur.

There is a year and a half to go for the Assembly elections in the northeastern state. The onus is on the Centre to prevent recurrence of violence so that the polls are not delayed. It also has to weigh the pros and cons of keeping the Assembly in “suspended animation” for a prolonged period. As of now, the focus should be on resettling displaced families and encouraging more and more militants to lay down arms. Initiating or accelerating work on development projects can also serve as a confidence-building measure for the long-suffering Manipuris. The Centre must not slip up this time.

