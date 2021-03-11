Police in the dock

Criminal justice system can’t be reduced to vigilantism

Police in the dock

Picture for representational purpose only.

The Supreme Court-appointed inquiry commission’s findings that the Telangana police killed in cold blood the four accused arrested for the 2019 gangrape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian, along with its recommendation of murder charges against 10 cops, sends a clear message that the rule of law has to be upheld even while dealing with people who commit the gravest of offences. The Justice VS Sirpurkar panel’s observation that the accused were deliberately fired at when they were taken to the crime scene with an intent to cause their death, followed by the attempt to falsify the records to shield the police team, alludes to the ‘instant justice’ template that has come to be associated with the law-enforcement agencies.

The rape-and-murder case in Hyderabad had sent shockwaves and as the police detailed the graphic sequences of the crime, there were few murmurs of protest over the swift action against the accused despite the apparent improbability of the version that the four assaulted the policemen and attempted to escape. As public frenzy subsided and facts emerged, the police version that shaped public opinion began to crumble. The slow-moving judicial processes and the painstaking task of collecting and presenting evidence cannot become a ruse to turn the criminal justice system into a police Raj dispensing tit-for-tat, instant, vigilante response.

Extra-judicial killings and fake encounters cannot be seen in isolation. These are the by-products of a criminal justice system that is under-staffed and overburdened, that often fails to deliver, and the frustration can infuse the scary belief within the ranks that crime can only be controlled by circumventing the law. Unless these aspects are suitably addressed, despite landmark court rulings and exemplary punishment, the propensity of trigger-happy cops to tinker with the law to get ‘results’ may not see much change.

