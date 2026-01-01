Political pressure spells doom for medical college

THE National Medical Commission (NMC) has cited non-compliance with minimum standards for the swift withdrawal of permission to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence for running the MBBS course. However, there is more to the decision than meets the eye. This institute in Reasi district of J&K has been facing the ire of right-wing Hindu groups over an issue unrelated to academics: more than four-fifths of the 50 students in the first batch are from the Muslim community. As the medical college run by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board does not have minority status, admissions were conducted under the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). However, the merit-based system was rejected by the protesting groups for obvious reasons.

Their demand — reserve seats on the basis of religion or annul admissions because the majority of the students belonged to one community — struck at the core of constitutional equality and academic autonomy. It's apparent that political pressure impeded the day-to-day functioning of the fledgling college.

The nod for the MBBS course is subject to conditions such as maintaining essential standards, allowing surprise inspections, providing accurate information and rectifying deficiencies before renewal. However, the authorities need to explain how and why they withdrew permission after having granted it barely four months ago. Did the deficiencies pointed out by the NMC’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board crop up during this relatively short period? The outcome, irrespective of its regulatory justification, indicates that education and religion are now disturbingly intertwined in our public discourse. India must ensure good standards of medical education, but at the same time the campus should not be reduced to a battleground of identity politics. After all, doctors are duty-bound to serve the people, no matter which religion, caste, race or gender they belong to.