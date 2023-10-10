Poll bugle sounded

THE Election Commission has sounded the poll bugle by announcing the election schedule for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana. With these five states accounting for one-sixth of the voters of India, the November elections can be an indicator of the nation’s mood ahead of the 2024 General Election.

Particularly in focus is the Congress’ fate as there is much at stake for the party. It is striving to retain power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In both states, it has been on a freebie-declaring spree for the electorate. It has also raised the demand for a caste census and an OBC quota within the women’s quota, which could potentially alter the electoral matrix. A failure would hurt the Congress’ standing as a leader of the alliance of Opposition parties, INDIA, which was forged to take on the BJP jointly. On the other hand, the BJP is banking on anti-incumbency and vigorously wooing voters away from the grand old party. The two parties’ roles are reversed in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP bears the anti-incumbency burden. However, smaller parties in the fray, along with the infighting plaguing the Congress and the BJP, could upset their calculations.

Telangana is poised for a triangular contest involving the ruling BRS, the Congress and the BJP. Mixed signals are emanating from the southern state: there is a buzz that the CM, K Chandrashekar Rao, is eyeing a national role in 2024 and so has not joined INDIA or the NDA, even as the Congress has alleged that the BRS is cosying up to the BJP after striking a deal with it. In Mizoram, the ruling Mizo National Front is pitted against the Zoram People’s Movement. Over to the voters.

