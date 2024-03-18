Poll bugle sounded

THE Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the Lok Sabha poll schedule amid a verbal duel over the now-scrapped electoral bonds, whose details have been disclosed at the Supreme Court’s insistence. The Opposition, led by the Congress, has accused the BJP of running an ‘extortion racket’, while the ruling party continues to defend the bond scheme as a measure to combat black money. Indeed, the importance of transparency in electoral funding to ensure a level playing field cannot be overstated.

The poll arena is set to witness a surge in competitive populism over the next few weeks, with political parties vying with each other to woo voters with all kinds of promises. The BJP’s organisational prowess and aggressive campaigning have put it in pole position, demonstrated by its ability to win over leaders from other parties and mobilise its cadre effectively. The ruling party has managed to tick its core agenda boxes in recent months — the consecration of the Ram Temple, the rollout of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand and the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains popular despite being at the helm for almost a decade, while the Opposition bloc INDIA doesn’t have a leader of his stature. Moreover, the alliance is grappling with internal conflicts and lacks a unified narrative to counter the BJP.

As the ECI gears up to deploy 1.5 crore personnel at 10.5 lakh polling stations for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections starting on April 19, upholding the sanctity of the democratic process becomes imperative. Concurrently, Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are scheduled. With over 97 crore eligible voters poised to make their choice, the onus is on the electorate to separate fact from fiction amid misinformation, tall promises and fake news, and exercise its franchise responsibly.

