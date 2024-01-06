 Polluting units: Haryana must firmly curb toxic discharge - The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Polluting units

Haryana must firmly curb toxic discharge

Polluting units

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



FOUL-SMELLING drains, polluted rivers and people suffering skin diseases and other ailments — these are some of the ill-effects caused by effluent-spewing industrial units all over Haryana. Complaints registered with the authorities concerned against the units violating pollution norms generally run into the familiar red tape. With the authorities moving at a snail’s pace, the contamination continues to play havoc with the ecosystem as well as the health of the surrounding flora and fauna. The rigmarole of processes to set things right includes the inspection or monitoring of effluent management by a slew of agencies and platforms: the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and, at times, even the high court and the Supreme Court.

The latest case involves 128 firms of Rewari, with the NGT directing the HSPCB to inspect them for waste discharge as hundreds of acres of the dried-up Sahibi riverbed are reported to be full of filth. Earlier, it was reported that for years, the toxic waste of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri industries had been dumped into the Dhanora drain built to divert surplus water into the Yamuna. Similarly contaminated is the Markanda rivulet of Ambala. It also came to the fore that the board was investigating allegations that some Panipat textile units secretly release effluents directly into the ground through illegal borewells instead of making their effluent treatment plants functional.

These murky goings-on show that the more things are apparently changing, the more they seem to remain the same. When will the discharge of untreated domestic sewage and industrial effluents stop? It’s vital to ensure that the treatment plants operate efficiently.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Pollution


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel off Somalia coast

2
Punjab

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

3
Haryana

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

4
Jalandhar

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

5
Diaspora

Hindu temple defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in California in US

6
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

7
Haryana

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

8
Jalandhar

Jalandhar: DSP Dalbir Singh Deol’s murder case solved

9
Punjab

Kamaljit Hayre no longer in fray for post of NRI Sabha chief

10
Punjab

Party leaders skip Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna’s birth anniversary function in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Pirates had boarded the ship in the Arabian Sea, some 850 km...

Governor can’t remove minister without recommendation of Council of Ministers: Supreme Court

Governor can’t remove minister without recommendation of Council of Ministers: Supreme Court

A Bench led by Justice AS Oka upholds a Madras High Court or...

Congress constitutes 5 screening committees to short list candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Congress constitutes 5 screening committees to short list candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Bhakta Charan Das to head screening committee for the cluste...

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

The fresh attack comes after the tableau design submitted by...

Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels

Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels

The order paved the way for hotel’s possession by HPTDC


Cities

View All

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

No respite from foggy weather in Chandigarh

Advanced Neurosciences Centre at PGI all set for April opening

2 Aadhaars in one name: Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks details in same-sex marriage case

Swachh Survekshan 2023: Chandigarh retains the ‘water plus’ status for 3rd year

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala Police warn those not verifying their tenants

Attempts to pass electricity Bill will be opposed: AIPEF

Police Dept pensioners discuss their demands