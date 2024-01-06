Polluting units

FOUL-SMELLING drains, polluted rivers and people suffering skin diseases and other ailments — these are some of the ill-effects caused by effluent-spewing industrial units all over Haryana. Complaints registered with the authorities concerned against the units violating pollution norms generally run into the familiar red tape. With the authorities moving at a snail’s pace, the contamination continues to play havoc with the ecosystem as well as the health of the surrounding flora and fauna. The rigmarole of processes to set things right includes the inspection or monitoring of effluent management by a slew of agencies and platforms: the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and, at times, even the high court and the Supreme Court.
The latest case involves 128 firms of Rewari, with the NGT directing the HSPCB to inspect them for waste discharge as hundreds of acres of the dried-up Sahibi riverbed are reported to be full of filth. Earlier, it was reported that for years, the toxic waste of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri industries had been dumped into the Dhanora drain built to divert surplus water into the Yamuna. Similarly contaminated is the Markanda rivulet of Ambala. It also came to the fore that the board was investigating allegations that some Panipat textile units secretly release effluents directly into the ground through illegal borewells instead of making their effluent treatment plants functional.
These murky goings-on show that the more things are apparently changing, the more they seem to remain the same. When will the discharge of untreated domestic sewage and industrial effluents stop? It’s vital to ensure that the treatment plants operate efficiently.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians
Pirates had boarded the ship in the Arabian Sea, some 850 km...
Governor can’t remove minister without recommendation of Council of Ministers: Supreme Court
A Bench led by Justice AS Oka upholds a Madras High Court or...
Congress constitutes 5 screening committees to short list candidates for Lok Sabha polls
Bhakta Charan Das to head screening committee for the cluste...
'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design
The fresh attack comes after the tableau design submitted by...
Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels
The order paved the way for hotel’s possession by HPTDC