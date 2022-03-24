Pollution capital

It should evoke shock and agitated responses seeking answers, but the ignominy seems to be losing resonance. Sorely missing in the public consciousness is any hue and cry over New Delhi being declared the most polluted capital city in the world for the fourth year in a row, or 10 of the top 15 most polluted cities being mostly around the national capital. The World Air Quality Report for 2021 says Delhi’s pollution has risen almost 15 per cent over the previous year. China perhaps could be an apt reference point to make Indians pay more attention to the statistics. While air quality dipped here, the unfriendly neighbour witnessed improved levels in half of the cities included in the report.

Only recently, a report by the US-based Health Effects Institute claimed that on an average, Indians lose 1.51 years of their life to air pollution, and that 93 per cent of the population lived in areas where air pollution was nearly seven times the WHO standards. The call for targeted, long-term action on air pollution as being critical to public health could not have been brought out more clearly. The pollution bounce-back after the 2020 lockdown was on expected lines, but the slow, scattered transition to clean energy in all sectors and phase-out of polluting practices remain huge stumbling blocks. What needs to be done is well known and documented, but a culture of change that is being sought requires individual and social transformation. Improving the air that we breathe has to become a mass movement, a national campaign, enforced and voluntary in equal measure.

As the National Capital Region chokes ever year, it falls upon the courts to intervene and impose strict periodic restrictions. That about sums up the state of the nation on tackling pollution. The urgency and intent required to make a difference have to be reflected in the daily exercise of governmental and public efforts.