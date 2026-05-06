Post-poll rancour : Defiant Mamata rejects Bengal verdict

THE acrimony witnessed during the West Bengal Assembly elections has intensified following the declaration of results. The aftermath is not unfolding as a routine democratic transition — outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to accept the verdict, describing it as a “conspiracy” rather than a popular mandate. Ruling out her resignation, she has reiterated that the Election Commission of India worked for the BJP all along in the state. It’s apparent that her agitational politics will keep the new government on its toes right from the word go. Mamata’s shift towards strengthening the Opposition’s INDIA bloc suggests a strategic recalibration, prompted by her party’s defeat. Her outreach to the Congress is replete with irony, considering the friction between the two parties in recent years. Political expediency might persist unless genuine efforts are made to rebuild the fragile alliance.

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Even as Mamata strives to keep her flock together, post-poll violence has again reared its head in Bengal. Ransacking of TMC offices and attacks on party workers have reignited concerns about the entrenched culture of political retribution in the state. Mamata’s party has squarely blamed BJP supporters, while the saffron party has hinted at factionalism within the TMC or isolated acts by miscreants. Notably, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya has condemned the incidents of vandalism and warned of strict action against those involved. The call for restraint following the BJP’s sweeping victory is laudable.

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The responsibility now lies with both the incoming government and law enforcement agencies. Swift, impartial action against those responsible — irrespective of their political affiliation — will be vital for restoring public confidence. Also, the political leadership should go beyond rhetoric and actively discourage a culture where violence becomes synonymous with electoral rivalry.