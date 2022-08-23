Pothole accidents

The description of road accidents caused by potholes as man-made disasters by a Kerala High Court Bench could not be more apt. According to government data, potholes, on an average, claimed 2,300 lives annually across the country during the five years from 2016 to 2020. The court’s directive to the district collectors in Kerala to be proactive, while making them accountable for any such accident in future, is an approach that needs to be replicated. Vital to the road safety project is the successful launch of the planned online system and mobile application by the National Highways Authority of India that will enable road users to report any pothole or damaged portion.

The buck should ideally stop with the contractors and officials, whose slapdash efforts are exposed, especially during monsoons, as the use of inferior quality material along with unscientific road-laying techniques leads to the creation of dangerous craters. Potholes also reveal a criminal neglect of duty, with government agencies playing the waiting game over whose job it is to repair them; neither is there an attempt to put warning signs in the absence of a quick-fix solution. Even tragedy fails to move the authorities, or the resolve shown by individuals who have suffered immeasurable grief, such as vegetable vendor Dadarao Bilhore. The Mumbai resident chose not to cry the day his son died in an accident; instead, he chose to fill up as many potholes as he could on his own so that others are spared the pain he had to endure.

Potholes are usually caused by the presence of heavy traffic and water on roads. Ensuring the use of standardised methodology and good quality material becomes necessary, along with regular maintenance and an effective accountability system. Potholes on highway stretches can be more fatal, considering the faster movement of vehicles. Quality, and not quantity, ought to be central to the massive roadway expansion that is under way.