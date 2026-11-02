Poverty reduction : An important achievement, but challenges remain

THE remarkable decline in India’s extreme poverty is undoubtedly a milestone worth celebrating. According to the World Bank’s October 2026 Poverty and Equity Brief, the proportion of Indians living in extreme poverty fell from 27.1% in 2011 to just 2.6% in 2023, lifting an estimated 49.6 crore people out of poverty. The report rightly acknowledges the contribution of rising consumption, increased employment — particularly among women — and expanded social welfare measures, including food subsidies. A significant drop in multidimensional poverty also indicates that access to essential services and basic amenities has improved considerably. These gains deserve recognition, irrespective of political one-upmanship.

However, the jubilation must not overshadow the challenges that persist. India’s rank in the 2026 Global Hunger Index — 100th among 122 countries — is a sobering reminder that economic growth does not automatically translate into adequate nutrition and better health outcomes. Child stunting (29.3% among kids under five) and wasting (19%) demand urgent attention. These indicators highlight the gap between rising household consumption and the nutritional well-being of vulnerable sections.

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The World Bank report itself points to persistent inequalities. Wage disparities remain stark: median earnings among the top 10% of workers were about 13 times those of the bottom 10% in 2023. Moreover, rising youth unemployment and stagnant real earnings underline the need for better-quality jobs. The way forward must extend beyond poverty statistics and political claims. Investment in education, healthcare, nutrition, skill development and productive employment is essential. Special attention must be given to rural women, young people and economically disadvantaged regions. All-round development should ensure dignified livelihoods, adequate nutrition and lasting economic security. Poverty reduction is a historic feat, but inclusive prosperity must remain the larger national goal.