Predatory coaches

THE predatory sexual advances by her coach that an up-and-coming cyclist endured and resisted while at a training camp abroad last month mirror the blot that the sports arena seems to be pockmarked with. Coming close on the heels of scandals that shone the spotlight on similar assaults by two mentors — one a serial culprit in Tamil Nadu and another in NIS, Patiala — on their mentees last year, the case points to a deep-set shameful problem. However, the calling out of the transgression by the budding player holds the hope and promise of zero tolerance of such harassment and assault. She may have been inspired by her fellow sportswomen who named their molesters last year.

The gritty girl’s brave act of not only dodging the coach’s ill intentions and overcoming his threats of ruining her chances in the field but also putting him in the dock is commendable. The sports governing bodies need to counsel the young athletes about their safety and ensure effective channels for the reporting and redress of such abuses. Alongside, quick and exemplary punishment to the guilty officials is a must to deliver justice and deter any other wolves-in-coaches-clothing who may be lying in wait for their prey.

For, as such cases worldwide show — and majorly contributing to the perpetration of this crime with impunity — it is not easy for a young athlete to process what is happening to her and stand up to the coach taking advantage of the sacred bond that they share. Too scared or psychologically scarred by such assaults by a person who holds an asymmetrical position of power and can make or break their competitive careers, most victims fail to gather the courage to report the predators. The sense of shame unfairly attached to sexual abuse victims further suppresses them. Only certain retribution to the guilty can embolden them to report any wrongdoing. It will also put the fear of the law in anyone harbouring such thoughts and pave the way for the prevention and eradication of such abhorrent acts.