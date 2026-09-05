Preventive justice : Protect children before punishment

A juvenile delinquent is often the visible end product of failures that began much earlier. The Supreme Court’s latest observation that poverty, inequality, illiteracy and discrimination can trigger delinquent behaviour among children is therefore a reminder to look beyond the offence to the circumstances in which it occurred. This is not to suggest that poverty makes children criminals. Most children growing up in deprivation do not turn delinquent. But poverty can intersect with school exclusion, child labour, family instability, substance abuse, peer pressure and social discrimination, creating vulnerabilities that can push some children towards crime. The State cannot address these risks merely after a child reaches a police station or juvenile justice board.

The Supreme Court’s concern that the protective provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act have not reached all vulnerable children exposes a serious implementation deficit. The law is premised not on retribution but on care, protection, rehabilitation and reintegration. Yet children can still find themselves caught in a system whose stakeholders may fail to recognise their juvenility or fully understand the safeguards available to them.

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The answer lies in making juvenile justice genuinely preventive. School dropouts, child labour, homelessness, substance abuse and repeated contact with welfare agencies should trigger early intervention by trained social workers, counsellors and child-protection authorities. Juvenile justice boards need adequate professional support, while rehabilitation must continue after institutional care ends. The challenge has also acquired a new dimension. As the Supreme Court noted recently, children today are exposed to complex information, graphic content and adult experiences through technology and social media at an early age. The real test is whether society can intervene before a vulnerable child becomes an accused.