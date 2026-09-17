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Home / Editorials / Price shock: Mundhe flags glaring gaps in hospital bills

Price shock: Mundhe flags glaring gaps in hospital bills

The Tribune Editorial: Food and medical consumables have one thing in common — the consumer often lacks the information and power to protect himself

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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FOR a patient lying on a hospital bed, an IV (intravenous) set is not a matter of consumer choice. Neither is a syringe or a catheter. There is no opportunity to compare prices, bargain with the seller or walk away. This makes the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) findings on hospital consumables particularly disturbing. Under Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, a state survey found an IV infusion set procured by a hospital for Rs 11.05 carrying an MRP of Rs 325 — a reported mark-up of 2,841%. A syringe bought for Rs 6.75 carried an MRP of Rs 57.20, while a catheter procured for Rs 29.41 had an MRP of Rs 310.

The figures do not establish that hospitals pocket the entire difference as profit; there are costs across the supply chain. But they expose an extraordinary lack of transparency in a sector where the consumer is at his most vulnerable. Importantly, Mundhe has sent the FDA’s findings and recommendations to the Centre, seeking a review of the pricing framework for medical devices and consideration of trade-margin caps or structured monitoring. The matter now lies with national regulators, including the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority and the Department of Pharmaceuticals.

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This intervention follows an equally assertive campaign on food safety. Since taking charge of the Maharashtra FDA, Mundhe has overseen statewide drives against adulteration and unsafe food. The FDA has seized unsafe foodstuff and taken action against establishments violating food safety norms. Food and medical consumables have one thing in common: the consumer often lacks the information and power to protect himself. That is why regulation must move beyond occasional raids. Essential hospital consumables need transparent pricing, proper disclosure and, where warranted, reasonable margins. The Centre should act on Mundhe’s findings and ensure that illness does not become a licence for opaque billing.

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