Private school sector ailing

THE Haryana Government’s decision to change the norms for free-of-cost education to the economically weaker sections in private schools and the Punjab Government’s order to private schools to not hike the fees seem to have been taken in isolation and are only partially aimed at addressing the underlying malaise. Private school education in the country is in need of clear guidelines, applicable to all stakeholders concerned. For, at stake is the implementation of the Right to Education Act that every child is entitled to, which, ultimately, is directly tied to our socio-economic development.

Consequently, hardly any academic session goes without some tussle or the other between private school managements and parents in the country. If one place is fuming over indiscriminate hikes in fees, the other one is crying for better infrastructure, including proper buildings, labs, libraries, playgrounds or transport facilities, and yet another segment may be up in arms against the school-shop nexus related to the procurement of books, stationery and uniforms. As issues blow up, the affected parties take recourse to legal redresses and a complex mesh of rules and laws framed and frequently revised by the Centre, state or local authorities is bandied about. The situation gets complicated as varying court verdicts and government policies come into play, giving only temporary relief to the parties.

The absence of clear-cut norms leaves the pupils, parents and school operators confused and at the receiving end. The whole issue boils down to a conflict between the interests of the parents seeking quality education at affordable rates and the profit margins of the schools that are apparently being run as business enterprises by the managements. Regular audits of the private schools’ accounts and their public display could help ease the differences. With the government schools’ performance being mostly below par, the authorities cannot leave people at the mercy of private operators; at the same time, they must ensure a fair deal to the school managements.