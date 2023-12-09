THE Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept its key lending rates unchanged for the fifth time in a row, even as reining in inflation continues to be its top priority. Though inflation dropped to 4.87 per cent in October, it is likely to remain above the 4 per cent medium-term target for a while. The RBI has adopted a cautious approach in a bid to strike a balance between economic stability and sustainable growth. According to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the near-term inflation outlook would be considerably influenced by uncertain food prices, with rising global sugar prices being a cause for concern. The government has taken several steps this year to contain food inflation, such as banning the export of wheat and imposing curbs on the export of sugar, onion and rice.

With the RBI stating that ‘over-tightening’ can pose growth risks to the economy, the prolonged pause on the interest rate front is expected to continue till June 2024, according to a report by Deutsche Bank. This suggests that there will be no rate hike or cut before the Lok Sabha elections. The central bank had last hiked the repo rate in February.

The better-than-expected 7.6 per cent growth in the July-September quarter has spurred the RBI to revise its forecast for economic growth in the ongoing financial year to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent. This move bears testimony to India’s impressive show as the world’s fastest-growing major economy. The index of eight core industries — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — saw a growth of 8.1 per cent in September. With the manufacturing sector back on track, Indian economy will hopefully remain resilient amid global headwinds. Robust growth can also help it withstand inflationary pressures more effectively.

