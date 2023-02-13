Protecting investors

IN asking the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Centre to strengthen the regulatory framework to protect Indian investors, the Supreme Court has flagged the concerns arising from the volatility in the stock markets over the past two weeks. The market cap of nine Adani Group companies has fallen by half following allegations of stock-price manipulation and accounting fraud levelled by US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg Research. The conglomerate, which has seen a phenomenal rise in recent years, has dismissed the charges but the worries persist. The apex court’s self-admitted cautious approach — ‘we are conscious that whatever we say may also affect the market, it runs largely on sentiments’ — comes with a suggestion for an expert committee that could confer wider powers on the market regulator.

There’s no witch-hunt and an open dialogue is the intention, the Bench said in its carefully worded response to petitions calling for an inquiry into the Hindenburg report. Seeking safeguards and measures to strengthen the regulatory mechanism, it pointed to the changing profile of the investor and how the stock market continues to evolve. It is no more a place for only high-value investors, the CJI said; small investors also park their money in equities these days. The broad message is to scale up security measures, redefine SEBI’s role and make the processes more useful in tackling complaints. What will retain the interest of investors, both Indian and foreign, is how regulators respond to the allegations that crop up.

Markets function on trust and the role of the state is to be a neutral enabler. Trade pundits are seeing this as an opportunity to ensure greater transparency on the funding sources of companies that hold stakes, along with formulating norms on the leverage limits of corporates. There is also a chorus to strengthen corporate governance standards, and to be better prepared to handle attempts to manipulate prices. It’s time for a relook at the role and powers of regulators such as SEBI.