ON a historic day that saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building, ugly scenes were witnessed when security personnel tried to stop protesting wrestlers from marching towards the imposing ‘temple of democracy’. The police not only detained more than 100 protesters, including champion grapplers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, but also used force to get the sit-in site at Jantar Mantar vacated. According to an FIR, the wrestlers and their supporters ignored a warning by the police that creating a ruckus during the inauguration ceremony would ‘harm national prestige’. The FIR also stated that at least 15 personnel, mostly policewomen, were injured in a scuffle with the protesters.

The violent confrontation took place exactly a month after the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the basis of complaints of seven female wrestlers, including a minor, who have accused him of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. Cops questioned Brij Bhushan earlier this month, but the tardy pace of the investigation has enraged the protesters, who are demanding the MP’s arrest. Now, Jantar Mantar has been declared out of bounds for the agitating wrestlers. This is tantamount to a denial of their democratic right to stage a protest at this prominent site.

Sunday’s pandemonium might not have happened had the BJP-led Central government been proactive about addressing the wrestlers’ grievances. The situation spun out of control because the protesters felt that they were not being taken seriously by the powers that be. The least that the Centre can do now is to ensure a free, fair and time-bound probe into the serious allegations. Athletes who win laurels for the country in the global arena deserve remedial action and justice. Treating them as troublemakers does not augur well for Indian democracy. Indeed, the nation’s prestige is at stake.