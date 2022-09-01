Ordering zero tolerance of the common practice of ‘sarpanch patis’ — where male relatives (mostly husbands) of women sarpanches run office by proxy — the Punjab Government has declared that the elected women heads of villages should themselves attend the official meetings organised at the block and district levels. Though this system should have been nipped in the bud and never allowed to have acquired the shape of a tradition (it is believed that over 80 per cent of women sarpanches are dummy heads), the government order is welcome for being better late than never. Incidentally, Madhya Pradesh recently saw this illegality being reduced to a mockery of the law when the male kin of three elected sarpanches were brazenly administered the oath of office!

Proxy sarpanches diminish women’s authority and block the election of women keen on bringing about a change in society through a career in politics. This practice is mind-boggling as it upends the very purpose for which the law was amended in 1992 and 33 per cent seats were reserved for women in panchayats: that of empowering women politically at the grassroots and strengthening democracy. This political training and experience were expected to eventually pave the way for the emergence of women leaders in urban bodies, state Assemblies and Parliament. However, sadly, little has improved even three decades down the line. That women’s representation in these bodies remains low can be partially traced to the ground reality of proxy sarpanches. With most women reduced to being just de jure village chiefs and their male kin enjoying the de facto status, their nurturing into evolving as powerful forces has suffered.

On the bright side, the few women sarpanches who have asserted their authority have, to their credit, shown a better track record than their male counterparts. Stories of women-led villages undergoing a quiet revolution in terms of higher rates of institutional births, safer deliveries and improved water facilities, sanitation, roads, schools and irrigation dot the country. Imagine how far we could go if all women sarpanches were yanked off the patriarchal controls.