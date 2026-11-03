Public hardship : Pollution curbs need practical alternatives

DELHI’s latest pollution-control restrictions raise an important question of fairness: should citizens who legally purchased vehicles, maintained them responsibly and possess valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates be penalised for not owning newer models? The November 1 restrictions barring non-BS-VI petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi have brought this dilemma into focus. Long queues at various entry points to Delhi left commuters stranded for hours as vehicles not meeting BS-VI emission standards were turned back. The chaos hit thousands of people who commute daily from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for work, education and business and from other states like Punjab and Rajasthan for work or catching flights.

A middle-class family that bought a BS-IV car in good faith cannot be expected to replace a functioning vehicle overnight merely because regulations have changed. For two-wheeler users, small traders and daily-wage workers, the financial implications could be even more severe. A valid PUC certificate does not guarantee entry into Delhi, exposing the gap between compliance with existing rules and the new restrictions. Vehicle replacement is not an easy choice for millions of households. BS-VI cars and electric vehicles entail substantial expenditure, while loans, fuel costs and maintenance already stretch family budgets. Restrictions that overlook these realities risk making pollution control appear punitive rather than participatory.

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Before imposing such curbs, authorities must ensure affordable and dependable alternatives. Better bus connectivity from NCR towns, adequate Metro services and last-mile transport should precede stringent restrictions. A clear transition period and targeted relief for vulnerable commuters also deserve consideration. Delhi cannot clean its air by shifting the burden to neighbouring states and their residents. Environmental protection must be equitable and practical. Clean air is a right, not a privilege reserved for those who can afford a new vehicle.