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Home / Editorials / Public hardship : Pollution curbs need practical alternatives

Public hardship : Pollution curbs need practical alternatives

The Tribune Editorial: Before imposing restrictions, authorities must ensure affordable and dependable alternatives

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:11 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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DELHI’s latest pollution-control restrictions raise an important question of fairness: should citizens who legally purchased vehicles, maintained them responsibly and possess valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates be penalised for not owning newer models? The November 1 restrictions barring non-BS-VI petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi have brought this dilemma into focus. Long queues at various entry points to Delhi left commuters stranded for hours as vehicles not meeting BS-VI emission standards were turned back. The chaos hit thousands of people who commute daily from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for work, education and business and from other states like Punjab and Rajasthan for work or catching flights.

A middle-class family that bought a BS-IV car in good faith cannot be expected to replace a functioning vehicle overnight merely because regulations have changed. For two-wheeler users, small traders and daily-wage workers, the financial implications could be even more severe. A valid PUC certificate does not guarantee entry into Delhi, exposing the gap between compliance with existing rules and the new restrictions. Vehicle replacement is not an easy choice for millions of households. BS-VI cars and electric vehicles entail substantial expenditure, while loans, fuel costs and maintenance already stretch family budgets. Restrictions that overlook these realities risk making pollution control appear punitive rather than participatory.

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Before imposing such curbs, authorities must ensure affordable and dependable alternatives. Better bus connectivity from NCR towns, adequate Metro services and last-mile transport should precede stringent restrictions. A clear transition period and targeted relief for vulnerable commuters also deserve consideration. Delhi cannot clean its air by shifting the burden to neighbouring states and their residents. Environmental protection must be equitable and practical. Clean air is a right, not a privilege reserved for those who can afford a new vehicle.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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