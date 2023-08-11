 Punjab farmers’ debt: Effective steps to boost farm economy needed - The Tribune India

Effective steps to boost farm economy needed

HIGHLIGHTING the grim financial condition of Punjab’s farmers is the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development report, tabled in the Lok Sabha recently, that puts them on top of the list of the country’s farmers with largest institutional debt. Nearly 25 lakh peasants in Punjab have taken loans for agriculture from various banks, with an average loan of Rs 2.95 lakh each. Parliament was earlier informed that over 1,000 farmers had died by suicide from 2017 to 2021 in Punjab. The high debt burden is the cause in the majority of these cases.

Equally gloomy is the outlook for the farm labourers. A study commissioned by a Patiala-based think tank of economists last year found that the debt on farm labourers in Punjab was four times their annual income, which averaged to a mere Rs 24,000. It also brings into focus the state’s study which showed that 898 farm labourers had died by suicide from 2015 to 2019.

These alarming statistics cry for agricultural policies that are geared towards alleviating the economic woes of the food producers. The AAP government would do well to deliver on its poll promise of addressing the farmers’ problems by expediting its policy-making efforts towards this end. Going by the outcome of the then Congress government’s debt waiver scheme, it is clear that a turnaround in the farmers’ fortunes would entail more than just a bailout. Effective and sustainable steps to revive the farm economy are the key. They include a push for diversification towards eco-friendly and higher-yielding crop varieties, controlling groundwater depletion and managing stubble. The growers who toil in the fields, come rain or shine, to put food on their fellow citizens’ plates deserve a better deal.

