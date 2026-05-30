icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Editorials / Punjab pulse : Civic polls verdict boosts AAP’s confidence

Punjab pulse : Civic polls verdict boosts AAP’s confidence

The Tribune Editorial: The AAP swept the polls, leaving the Congress at a distant second, with the SAD and the BJP trailing behind even Independents

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 02:02 AM May 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PUNJAB’s local body election results may not be a definitive pointer to the Assembly elections due early next year, but they do offer important political signals. Civic polls are shaped more by local concerns than by broader state-level narratives. Historically, ruling parties enjoy an advantage in such contests because voters often believe development funds and administrative support flow more smoothly to areas aligned with the government of the day. That trend was visible again as the AAP swept the polls, leaving the Congress at a distant second, with the SAD and the BJP trailing behind even Independents. But these figures must be viewed with caution. Punjab recorded an overall turnout of nearly 64%, but participation in municipal corporations remained below 60%, reflecting subdued enthusiasm in larger urban centres. Local body polls have generally witnessed uneven and lower voter mobilisation, reducing their predictive value for Assembly contests where turnout is usually higher and political issues broader.

Advertisement

Even so, the verdict underlines a troubling reality for the opposition: despite criticism of the government over drugs, gangsterism, law and order and governance issues, rival parties have failed to convert public discontent into meaningful gains. The Congress continues to suffer from factionalism and leadership uncertainty, while the SAD is still struggling to recover from the political fallout of the sacrilege controversy and the farmers’ agitation. The BJP, though still a marginal player in the state’s electoral landscape, appears to have begun preparing early for 2027. The appointment of Kewal Singh Dhillon, a Jat Sikh, as the Punjab BJP chief is significant as it signals an attempt to move beyond its traditional urban Hindu base.

Advertisement

The road to the Assembly elections remains long. But for now, the AAP has seized the early advantage while the Opposition is still searching for coherence and direction.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts