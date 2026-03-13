DT
Home / Editorials / Punjab’s drug scourge: Sarpanch’s arrest shows the rot runs deep

Punjab’s drug scourge: Sarpanch’s arrest shows the rot runs deep

The Tribune Editorial: The arrest of the AAP-backed sarpanch with 18 kg of heroin in Tarn Taran district is a new low for the drug-afflicted state

Editorial
Updated At : 02:14 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
PUNJAB’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ (war on drugs) is getting tougher by the day. The arrest of an AAP-backed sarpanch with 18 kg of heroin in Tarn Taran district is a new low for the drug-afflicted state. What makes the case particularly alarming is not merely the quantum of the seizure but the fact that the accused headed a village defence committee formed under the state’s anti-drug campaign. When those entrusted with fighting the menace are themselves suspected of complicity, the ruling party itself comes under scrutiny.

The state’s border districts have long remained vulnerable to smuggling networks. The consumption of narcotics, often delivered through drones or couriers near the India-Pakistan border, has ravaged countless families and impeded Punjab’s socio-economic progress. Successive governments have promised decisive action, and the current dispensation has repeatedly highlighted statistics of arrests, seizures and convictions. While presenting the state budget last week, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the AAP government was pursuing a sustained campaign against the drug trade. The three-pronged strategy — strict enforcement, community involvement and preventive education — is well-intentioned, but it can succeed only if all stakeholders make sincere efforts in unison.

Two deaths in four days — both linked to suspected drug overdose — in Mehatpur village of Jalandhar district indicate that there’s no room for laxity or complacency. Emphasis must be laid on transparent investigations, protection for informers, close monitoring of village defence committees and an unwavering commitment to dismantling networks regardless of political affiliation. Only when accountability reaches every level can the state begin to restore public trust and hope in its fight against drugs.

