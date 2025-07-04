DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Editorials / Quad falls short of naming Pakistan for abetting cross-border terrorism

Quad falls short of naming Pakistan for abetting cross-border terrorism

The Tribune Editorial: What’s disappointing for New Delhi is that the joint statement neither makes any mention of Pakistan nor of Operation Sindoor .
article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 02:51 AM Jul 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A joint statement of the Quad foreign ministers, who met in Washington on Tuesday, is significant not only for what it contains but also for what it doesn’t. The grouping of four premier democracies — India, the US, Australia and Japan — has unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism and violent extremism, including cross-border terrorism, and renewed its commitment to counter-terrorism cooperation. It’s a morale-booster for India that the Quad has condemned the Pahalgam terror attack “in the strongest terms” and called for the perpetrators, organisers and financiers of this “reprehensible act” to be brought to justice. These remarks are in tune with the UN Security Council’s stand that those responsible for the April 22 killings should be held accountable.

Advertisement

What’s disappointing for New Delhi is that the statement neither makes any mention of Pakistan nor of India’s military retaliation, Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror sites in the neighbouring country. India has been saying from the outset that the Pahalgam massacre bears the cross-border stamp, but even its close allies have been reluctant or unwilling to name and shame Pakistan. The US, in particular, is brazenly playing a double game. Despite India’s assertion that perpetrators and victims of terrorism should not be equated, the Trump administration has hosted Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in recent weeks. The US has also spared no opportunity to praise Pakistan’s “counter-terrorism” initiatives. Australia and Japan have deftly walked a tightrope rather than rooting for India against Pakistan.

Another disconcerting thing for India, which is scheduled to host the Quad summit this year, is the rift among the members. Japan and Australia, both key US allies, preferred to skip the recent NATO summit. Internal differences threaten to weaken the grouping, which is perceived to be a counterweight to China in the Indo-Pacific region. Unless course correction is done, India’s efforts to use the Quad as a platform against Pak-sponsored terrorism might come to naught.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts