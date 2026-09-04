Quick commerce : It’s imperative to sustain the momentum

INDIA’s e-commerce economy is entering a decisive phase. According to research consultancy Infisum’s report ‘Smart Growth in a Fast Market’, the sector is projected to nearly treble from $125 billion in 2024 to $345 billion by 2030. This scale of expansion is impressive, but its sustainability will matter as much as its pace. Quick commerce is emerging as a key engine of growth. Its networks have reached over 475 cities, indicating that rapid delivery is no longer confined to the metros. The shift is also demographic and geographic. GenZ accounts for nearly one-third of online shoppers and is expected to become the largest digital spending cohort by the end of this decade. The next wave of e-commerce will depend increasingly on smaller cities, local preferences, vernacular content and affordable logistics.

Competition is intensifying. Blinkit leads the market, followed by Zepto and Swiggy Instamart. Newer entrants and established retailers are expanding their dark-store footprint, making efficiency and profitability increasingly important. Technology could further reshape the sector. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are expected to significantly improve retail productivity, while AI shopping assistants, conversational commerce and virtual try-ons could alter how consumers discover products.

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However, growth cannot be measured only in terms of orders, stores or delivery times. Regulatory requirements and profitability pressures remain serious concerns. The rapid expansion of the gig economy also raises questions about worker protection and social security. India should welcome the e-commerce opportunity, but not pursue growth at any cost. The real test of this boom will be whether businesses can combine technological innovation and consumer convenience with sustainable economics, responsible employment practices and broader access. A flourishing market’s foundations should be as strong as its ambitions.