Ramsar tag : Sukhna Lake needs conservation measures

SUKHNA Wetland’s designation as a Ramsar site is a moment of pride for Chandigarh. At the same time, it exposes the urgency of protecting an ecosystem threatened by siltation, shrinking water-storage capacity and mounting environmental pressures. The city’s first wetland to earn international recognition must not become a trophy of official achievement while its underlying problems persist. Incidentally, Ramsar derives its name from a city in Iran, where the international Convention on Wetlands was adopted in 1971. It has no connection with Ramsar Sarovar, the historic Sikh sacred tank in Amritsar.

Sukhna is far more than a recreational attraction. Its ecological health depends on the Shivalik catchment, surrounding forests and natural drainage channels. Protecting the lake without conserving this wider ecosystem would be shortsighted. However, international recognition alone cannot guarantee ecological survival. Experiences elsewhere in the country offer a cautionary lesson. East Kolkata Wetlands face encroachment and urbanisation, while Wular Lake in Kashmir has suffered shrinking water spread and degradation. Chilika Lake in Odisha continues to battle sedimentation.

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Siltation has progressively reduced Sukhna’s water-storage capacity, while fluctuating water levels and pollution underline the need for sustained intervention. Occasional desilting will not suffice. Soil conservation, protection of drainage channels, scientific water management and effective pollution control must form part of an integrated strategy. The Ramsar status does not prohibit construction, guarantee funding or prevent ecological damage. The administration must enforce safeguards, monitor biodiversity and water quality, and implement conservation plans transparently. Since the catchment extends beyond Chandigarh, coordination with Punjab and Haryana is essential. Wetlands are vital ecological assets. The true measure of success will be a healthier lake, restored storage capacity and thriving wildlife. The world has recognised Sukhna’s value; Chandigarh must now prove its commitment to preserving it.