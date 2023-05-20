Rana’s extradition

A DISTRICT court in the US has approved the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana to India, where he is wanted for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. This is a big boost to New Delhi’s efforts to bring the 26/11 perpetrators to justice. A total of 166 people, including six Americans, had been killed in the dastardly strikes carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists at Taj Hotel and other locations in India’s financial capital.

Rana has the option of filing an appeal in the Circuit Court, even as the US Secretary of State is authorised to take the final call on the extradition. It’s the failure of the US authorities to build a strong case against Rana over the years that has thwarted India’s plans to bring him here for a trial. In June 2011, a US jury had cleared Rana of involvement in the Mumbai attacks, even as he was found guilty of providing material support to the Pakistan-based LeT. Later that year, India’s National Investigation Agency had filed a chargesheet against Rana, his childhood friend David Coleman Headley, LeT founder Hafiz Saeed and seven others, accusing them of plotting the 26/11 mayhem.

India has already lost the chance to extradite Headley as he struck a plea bargain with the US Department of Justice. Under a dubious pact, he was exempted from being sentenced to death and getting extradited to any country after he pleaded guilty to planning and carrying out the Mumbai attacks. The US apparently did not take preventive action despite being warned about Headley’s close links with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI. Despite repeatedly describing India as its key ally in the war against terror, Washington has not done enough to gain New Delhi’s trust. Now is the time for India to press the US to walk the talk and take the Rana case to its logical conclusion.