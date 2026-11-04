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Home / Editorials / Rape complaints : SC sounds cautionary note on compromise

Rape complaints : SC sounds cautionary note on compromise

The Tribune Editorial : Criminal law must not become an instrument of revenge, harassment or coercion following the breakdown of a relationship

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:19 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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THE Supreme Court’s observations on rape cases and private settlements offer an important reminder that justice cannot be negotiated behind closed doors. Setting aside a Madhya Pradesh High Court order quashing a rape complaint following a compromise, the apex court has reaffirmed that serious criminal offences cannot be treated as disputes resolved through financial deals. The case highlights two equally troubling possibilities: false allegations made in the hope of extracting money and genuine complaints withdrawn under pressure or coercion. The complainant’s statement before the SC that she had been forced into the settlement underlines why courts must exercise caution before terminating criminal proceedings.

However, this caution must be balanced against another important judicial concern. In a separate judgment, the SC observed that consensual physical intimacy cannot retrospectively become rape merely because a relationship has soured. Criminal law must not become an instrument of revenge, harassment or coercion following the breakdown of a relationship. These two rulings, though arising from different circumstances, underline a common principle: courts must examine facts, consent and circumstances carefully rather than rely on assumptions. Every rape allegation should not be presumed genuine without scrutiny; similarly, a complainant’s decision to settle a case must not automatically be accepted as voluntary.

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Rape is a heinous crime that violates a woman’s dignity, bodily autonomy and fundamental rights. At the same time, false accusations can ruin reputations and undermine faith in the justice system. The responsibility of the judiciary is twofold: protect genuine victims from intimidation and ensure that the criminal process is not misused. Ultimately, justice demands a fair trial based on evidence. Truth, not settlement or social pressure, must determine the verdict.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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