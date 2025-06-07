THE Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cutting its key repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent is twice the reduction the markets had anticipated. That the surprise move comes amid global uncertainty and trade war worries marks a policy pivot to revive demand and stimulate credit. The monetary policy committee, led by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, has now cut rates by 100 basis points this year. Sectors like housing, auto and real estate are set to gain from improved affordability. Softening of interest rates is expected to significantly increase buyer confidence, as the EMIs or the tenure of the home loan will come down. Lower borrowing costs could benefit households and businesses alike, spurring a consumption-led recovery.

The RBI first delivered a quarter-point reduction in February this year, its first cut since May 2020. A similar-sized cut was effected in April. Inflation easing and staying within the 2-4 per cent target range has given the Central bank the leverage to promote economic expansion. The unexpected move to cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) — the proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside as cash — is also aimed at boosting lending. It is likely to enhance liquidity in the system. With the CRR and repo rate cuts, the onus will now be on the banks to lower the interest rates that will make loans attractive. On the flip side, fixed deposit rates may drop further.

The RBI has changed the monetary policy stance from accommodative to neutral, which means that any future rate cut is less certain and will largely depend on inflation and growth trends. The GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal has been retained at 6.5 per cent, resilient in the face of a challenging geopolitical environment.