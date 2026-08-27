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Home / Editorials / Ration breakdown : Punjab’s poorest pay for anganwadi chaos

Ration breakdown : Punjab’s poorest pay for anganwadi chaos

The Tribune Editorial: Markfed's withdrawal was not an overnight development.

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:11 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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PUNJAB’s anganwadi system is facing a disturbing breakdown. The state’s 26,000-odd centres have reportedly been short of supplies needed for cooked meals and take-home rations since mid-July. The beneficiaries — young children, pregnant women and lactating mothers — are among those least equipped to absorb such a disruption. The immediate crisis follows Markfed’s withdrawal from supplying ready-to-cook supplementary nutrition after complaints were raised about food quality. The government subsequently moved towards freshly cooked meals and began putting alternative arrangements in place for take-home rations. But the transition appears to have created a supply vacuum.

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There is nothing wrong with replacing a flawed system. If the quality of food supplied to vulnerable beneficiaries was suspect, the government had a responsibility to act. But a procurement reform cannot come at the cost of continuity in nutrition. Markfed's withdrawal was not an overnight development. The government had sufficient notice to arrange buffer stocks, alternative suppliers and a phased transition. The reported shortage therefore points to a deeper failure of planning.

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The problem is compounded by reports that some children are being denied meals because of duplication or technical glitches in beneficiary databases. Technology should prevent leakages and improve delivery; it should never become a barrier between an eligible child and a meal. Punjab must immediately publish district-wise details of the shortage, the number of beneficiaries affected and the timeline for restoration. It must also explain why an interim supply mechanism was not activated. Supplementary nutrition under the anganwadi system is not discretionary welfare. It is a crucial component of India’s fight against malnutrition and a statutory entitlement under the National Food Security framework. Children must not go hungry while files move between departments.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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