Ration breakdown : Punjab’s poorest pay for anganwadi chaos

PUNJAB’s anganwadi system is facing a disturbing breakdown. The state’s 26,000-odd centres have reportedly been short of supplies needed for cooked meals and take-home rations since mid-July. The beneficiaries — young children, pregnant women and lactating mothers — are among those least equipped to absorb such a disruption. The immediate crisis follows Markfed’s withdrawal from supplying ready-to-cook supplementary nutrition after complaints were raised about food quality. The government subsequently moved towards freshly cooked meals and began putting alternative arrangements in place for take-home rations. But the transition appears to have created a supply vacuum.

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There is nothing wrong with replacing a flawed system. If the quality of food supplied to vulnerable beneficiaries was suspect, the government had a responsibility to act. But a procurement reform cannot come at the cost of continuity in nutrition. Markfed's withdrawal was not an overnight development. The government had sufficient notice to arrange buffer stocks, alternative suppliers and a phased transition. The reported shortage therefore points to a deeper failure of planning.

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The problem is compounded by reports that some children are being denied meals because of duplication or technical glitches in beneficiary databases. Technology should prevent leakages and improve delivery; it should never become a barrier between an eligible child and a meal. Punjab must immediately publish district-wise details of the shortage, the number of beneficiaries affected and the timeline for restoration. It must also explain why an interim supply mechanism was not activated. Supplementary nutrition under the anganwadi system is not discretionary welfare. It is a crucial component of India’s fight against malnutrition and a statutory entitlement under the National Food Security framework. Children must not go hungry while files move between departments.